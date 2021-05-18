Record 35 deaths, 2,473 new Covid cases

Workers arrange coffins at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi on Monday. The temple had asked for donations of coffins for local Covid-19 fatalities. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Tuesday reported the highest-yet daily Covid-19 related death toll, 35 fatalities, for an accumulated toll of 649, and 2,473 new cases, raising the total to 113,555 since the pandemic started early last year.

The Public Health Ministry said 2,473 more cases were diagnosed over the previous 24 hours - 1,793 among the general public and another 680 infections in prisons.

Since the third wave of Covid-19 began early last month there have been 84,692 confirmed cases, 42,492 of whom have recovered, including 2,718 discharged on Monday.

The previous daily high was 34 fatalities, reported on May 12, when there were 1,983 new infections.