Man rescued after jumping off bridge

A man who jumped into the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district on Tuesday morning is rescued after he is found floating unconscious near a riverside restaurant. (Photo by Phanuphan Thon4-87 via FM91 Trafficpro Facebook page)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man who jumped into the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district on Tuesday morning has been rescued.

The 34-year-old, whose name was not revealed, was found floating near the stairs to the back of Kampan riverside restaurant.

Police were alerted by Mrs Cha-on Khunsaree, 75, an employee at the restaurant at around 7am on Tuesday.

The woman told police that while she was cleaning in the back of the restaurant, she saw someone floating near the stairs and still breathing.

She immediately phoned the restaurant owner, who had been out to buy goods at a nearby market, and called other people in the area for help. She then alerted police.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene to help retrieve him from the river. The unconscious man, wearing a yellow T-shirt and brown trousers, was given first aid before being rushed to Bang Chak Hospital.

Pol Capt Somkhid Jiewchuephan, deputy investigation chief at Phra Pradaeng police station, was alerted at 5.22am on Tuesday that a car with Bangkok licence plates was found parked in the middle of Bhumibol Bridge 2. The car owner was not found.

Police examined closed circuit television cameras and found the car had come from Pu Chao Saming Phrai Road to the bridge on Suksawat Road. The driver then stopped in the middle of the bridge, got out of it and jumped into the river.