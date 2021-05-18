Section
Korat drug busts point to Bangkok
Thailand
General

published : 18 May 2021 at 14:12

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Packages of methamphetamine pills seized in drug suppression operations, on display at the Provincial Police Region 3 headquarters in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Four suspects were arrested and 132,505 methamphetamine pills and 32 grammes of crystal meth seized in two recent drug cases, Provincial Police Region 3 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon said on Tuesday.

Police arrested Tawatchai "Ko" Suphanhong, 36, with 10,450 meth pills and 32g of crystal met, or ice, on May 14, he said.

About  4.30pm that same day, police arrested Wichan "Theng" Japandung, 46, with 92,045 meth pills in his possession.

This led to the arrest of Pairote Apaiburi, 26, with 10 meth pills, and Kocharat "Kaew" Datkhunthod, 19, with 30,000 meth pills, at a house in Dan Khun Thod district on May 15.

Under questioning, the suspects allegedly told police the drug network in Nakhon Ratchasima was directed by traders in Bangkok.

The investigation was being expanded, Pol Lt Gen Panurat said.

