Warnings for 21 Covid clusters in Bangkok

People living near the construction workers' camp of Italian-Thai Development Plc in Laksi district, Bangkok, line up for Covid-19 tests on Tuesday. The camp is one of 21 active clusters in 16 districts of Bangkok (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

People in 16 districts of Bangkok where Covid-19 clusters are active have been warned to be extra careful, to avoid infection.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, issued the warning during his daily update on the situation nationwide from Government House.

He said 21 Covid-19 clusters were active in 16 districts and health workers had yet to control the outbreak.

People in these areas should strictly follow disease control measures.

He referred to Huai Khwang and Din Daeng flat clusters in Din Daeng district; Pratunam, Rim Klong Samsen, Makkasan state railway flats and a finance company in Ratchathewi districts; a construction workers' camp in Laksi district; Mahanak/Saphan Khao/fruit market in Dusit district; Klong Thom Centre in Pomprap Sattruphai district; a construction workers' camp and crowded communities in Klong Toey district; Silom area in Bang Rak district; a Guinean community in Sathon district; Pakklong Talad market in Phra Nakhon district; Boon Ruang market in Prawet district; Sala Nam Ron market in Bangkok Noi district; Rong Poon community in Huai Khwang district, two construction workers' camps in Watthana district; a furniture shop in Suan Luang district; prisons at Chatuchak districts; and Ying Charoen market in Bang Khen district.

Other clusters were under control, he said.

Dr Taweesilp also said that five biggest clusters of Covid-19 cases in the capital were a construction camp in Laksi district, Khlong Thom Centre, Huai Khwang market, Din Daeng flats and the gem market in Bang Rak district.

New Covid-19 cases were increasing at the construction camp in Laksi district, at Klong Thom Centre and Huai Khwang market.

Testing at the Laksi workers' camp found 885 new cases on Monday.

On Tuesday, 1,667 more workers were tested there, of which 1,107, or 66%, tested positive and 586 others were deemed at-risk people, Dr Taweesilp said.

However, new cases at Din Daeng flats and the gem market in Bang Rak district had begun to stabilise.

There had to date been 29 clusters of Covid-19 cases in 19 districts of Bangkok, he said.