Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bangkok school term delayed again to June 14
Thailand
General

Bangkok school term delayed again to June 14

published : 18 May 2021 at 19:20

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

City Hall decides to delay the opening of the first school term at its schools to June 14 due to rising Covid-19 infections. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)
City Hall decides to delay the opening of the first school term at its schools to June 14 due to rising Covid-19 infections. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

City Hall has delayed the opening of the new school term in the capital to June 14 as the Covid-19 situation is still worrisome.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Bangkok’s Committee on Covid-19 Situation Administration to discuss the opening of the first term of the new academic year following the rising number of Covid-19 casesin the capital.

The meeting agreed to postpone the opening of the first term at all schools run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to June 14.

City Hall earlier put off the opening of the school term to June 1.

Pending the opening of the new school term, the BMA will accelerate inoculations among teachers and educational personnel, said the governor.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Phuket eases travel restrictions

Phuket has announced it will ease travelling restrictions and allow visitors that have not received the Covid-19 vaccine to enter the province by land, but such visitors will have to self-quarantine.

21:10
Thailand

Two Thai workers killed in rocket attack on Israel

Two Thai workers were killed in southern Israel by rocket fire from Gaza on Tuesday, police said, raising to 12 the death toll in the Jewish state since the conflict broke out.

21:10
Thailand

Bangkok school term delayed again to June 14

City Hall has delayed the opening of the new school term in the capital to June 14 as the Covid-19 situation is still worrisome.

19:20