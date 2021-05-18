Section
School term delayed again to June 14
Thailand
General

published : 18 May 2021 at 19:20

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

City Hall decides to delay the opening of the first school term at its schools to June 14 due to rising Covid-19 infections. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)
City Hall has delayed the opening of the new school term to June 14 as the Covid-19 situation is still worrisome.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Bangkok’s Committee on Covid-19 Situation Administration to discuss the opening of the first term of the new academic year following the rising Covid-19 infections in the capital.

The meeting resolved to postpone the opening of the first term at all schools run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to June 14 due to rising concern over the safety of students, parents and members of the public.

City Hall earlier put off the opening of the school term to June 1.

Pending the opening of the new school term, the BMA will accelerate inoculations among teachers and educational personnel, said the governor.

