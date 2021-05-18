Section
Two Thai workers killed in rocket attack on Israel
published : 18 May 2021 at 21:10

writer: AFP

A picture taken on May 18, 2021 shows rockets being fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. (AFP photo)
A picture taken on May 18, 2021 shows rockets being fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

Two Thai workers were killed in southern Israel by rocket fire from Gaza on Tuesday, police said, raising to 12 the death toll in the Jewish state since the conflict broke out.

"In the last wave of rockets that landed in the Eshkol region, two people were killed," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, identifying the dead as workers from Thailand.

A week ago, a Thai national was wounded by another rocket fired from Gaza, and a farm labourer from Thailand was killed in the 2004 Israel-Gaza war.

Magen David Adom, Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross, said seven other foreign workers were wounded by shrapnel in the latest attack, one of them seriously.

They were all taken to Soroka hospital in the southern town of Beersheba.

According to the United Hatzalah volunteer rescue service, the Gaza rocket hit a packaging factory near the border.

