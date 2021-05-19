Section
SSF rates reduced for 3 months
SSF rates reduced for 3 months

published : 19 May 2021 at 09:24

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The cabinet yesterday approved reducing Social Security Fund (SSF) contributions for three months to help those affected by the economic impact of Covid-19.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the cabinet approved a ministerial regulation to reduce SSF contributions by employees under Section 33 of the Social Security Act (SSA) and employers from 5% to 2.5% from next month to August.

For former employees continuing to contribute to the SSF after leaving their jobs (insured under Section 39), their contributions will be lowered from 432 baht a month to 216 baht over the same period, Mr Anucha said.

He said reduced contributions will cost the SSF 20.1 billion baht, but would benefit both employers and employees.

More than 485,100 employers will save about 9.48 billion baht while some 11.1 million employees under Section 33 can save about 9.48 billion baht. About 1.8 million people insured under Section 39 can save about 1.18 billion baht, the spokesman said.

The fund had earlier cut contributions from February to March from 5% to 3% for employers and employees.

