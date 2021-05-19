Homeless man stole bolts, base plates from rail track

Section
Thailand
published : 19 May 2021 at 10:31

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police examine bolts and base plates stolen from the rail tracks at Hat Yai railway station in Songkhla by a homeless man (left) who intended to sell them as scrap metal. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: A homeless, unemployed man has been arrested for stealing steel bolts and base plates from the tracks at Hat Yai railway station to sell as scrap.

The man claimed to be unaware he could have caused a derailment, with injuries and maybe loss of lives, Hat Yai police chief Pol Col Akrawut Taneerat said on Tuesday.

Pongnarin Wohlong, 31, from Yala's Muang district, was arrested on Tuesday night at Hat Yai fresh market on Ratthakan road, in Hat Yai Municipality.

Pol Col Akrawut said that about 7pm on May 17 security staff checking the tracks at Hat Yai railway station discovered that many bolts and base plates that held the rails in place were missing, about 300 metres from the station.

The section of track was immediately closed to trains.

Security camera recordings showed a man removing the bolts and plates and leaving with  them. The man was identified as Mr Pongnarin.

He was arrested about 8pm on Tuesday while sleeping beside a stall at Hat Yai market. Police said he had in his possession nine base plates and 63 bolts. Railway staff found another 11 base plates and 25 bolts that had been removed and left near the tracks.

Mr Pongnarin allegedly told police that he had intended to sell them as scrap metal. He said he was homeless, out of work and had no money.

Prachak Chanluan, a railway security official, said if the missing bolts and base plates had gone unnoticed a train could have been derailed, causing damage and possible injuries or even loss of life.

