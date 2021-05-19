New Covid field hospital in Bangkok

This classroom at the Buddhism school of Wat Sri Sudaram in Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok, has been turned into a ward, part of the BMA's sixth Covid-19 field hospital, which opened on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Wednesday opened its sixth field hospital, at Wat Sri Sudaram in Bangkok Noi district, with 200 beds for asymptomatic Covid cases and those with mild symptoms.

City governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the new facility was at the Buddhism school of the temple, thanks to support from its abbot, Phrathep Prasitthimon.

Half the beds were for male patients and half for female. Medical personnel from Ratchaphiphat Hospital were operating the new facility.

The field hospital would help enable conventional hospitals to reserve beds for patients with other illnesses, the governor said.

There were 2,233 Covid-19 patients at BMA's conventional hospitals, its field hospitals and hospitels in the capital, he said.