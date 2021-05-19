Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New Covid field hospital in Bangkok
Thailand
General

New Covid field hospital in Bangkok

published : 19 May 2021 at 14:43

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

This classroom at the Buddhism school of Wat Sri Sudaram in Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok, has been turned into a ward, part of the BMA's sixth Covid-19 field hospital, which opened on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)
This classroom at the Buddhism school of Wat Sri Sudaram in Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok, has been turned into a ward, part of the BMA's sixth Covid-19 field hospital, which opened on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Wednesday opened its sixth field hospital, at Wat Sri Sudaram in Bangkok Noi district, with 200 beds for asymptomatic Covid cases and those with mild symptoms.

City governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the new facility was at the Buddhism school of the temple, thanks to support from its abbot, Phrathep Prasitthimon.

Half the beds were for male patients and half for female. Medical personnel from Ratchaphiphat Hospital were  operating the new facility.

The field hospital would help enable conventional hospitals to reserve beds for patients with  other illnesses, the governor said.

There were 2,233 Covid-19 patients at BMA's conventional hospitals, its field hospitals and hospitels in the capital, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Five new Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok

Bangkok has five new Covid-19 clusters, raising the total to 34, health authorities announced on Wednesday.

15:41
Thailand

Thailand, in dilemma over ties with Myanmar military, lays low

With Myanmar at a crossroads amid continuing violence toward those opposed to military rule following a February coup, neighbouring Thailand, caught in a dilemma over its close military ties with Myanmar, appears determined to lay low for now.

15:17
Business

Thai Airways creditors approve restructuring plan

Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, its legal advisor said on Wednesday.

14:57