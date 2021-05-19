Thai workers killed in Israeli to get compensation

A Palestinian man inspects a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a house, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Two Thai workers who were killed by rockets fired from Gaza into southern Israel on Tuesday are entitled to compensation from the National Insurance Institute of Israel, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Wednesday.

Mr Suchart said the labour affairs office of the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv had been informed of the deaths by Eyal Siso, deputy director-general of Israel's Consular Affairs Department.



On May 18, about 2.35pm local time, rockets fired by Hamas militants landed at Ohad, a farming cooperative in southern Israel in the Eshkol region, about 14 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, killing two Thai workers and injuring eight others, one of them seriously.



The workers killed were both men - Veerawat Karanborirak, 44, from Phetchabun province, and Sikharin Sangamram, 24, from Buri Ram.



Seriously injured and admitted for surgery in a hospital was Attarachai Thamkaew, 28, from Ubon Ratchathani.



Seven workers, one of them a woman, were slightly injured. The men are Narongsak Rodchompu, 32, Chettha Phalaprom, 40, and Thanadol Kanthachai, 26, from Udon Thani; Preecha Sae Lee, 32, from Chiang Rai, Somsak Chanpakdee, 26 from Surin, and Chakri Ratpolthi, 31, from Nong Bua Lamphu.



The injured woman is Jarassri Klakhaeng, 39, from Nong Khai.



Mr Suchart said those killed and injured were entitled to compensation from the National Insurance Institute of Israel.



Those with 0-10% injury or disability were not entitled to compensation, but their wages would be paid while being treated.



Those with 10-19% injuries or disability would get a single payment of up to 150,000 Shekels (about 1.5 million baht).



Those with injuries or disability of 20% or more would get a monthly payment for life. The pay was calculated from 6,000 Shekels (about 60,000 baht) per month for 100% injuries or disability.



In case of death, the wife of the deceased would get 3,600 Shekels (about 36,000 baht) per month until she remarries, while their child or children would get 6,000-12,000 baht per month until they were 18 years old.



Moreover, Thai workers who were members of the fund for helping workers abroad would also be paid in the event they die or are injured while working in other countries.



The injured were to be paid the actual cost of medical treatment, up to 30,000 baht each.

Those killed were entitled to up to 80,000 baht each, divided into two parts. The first payment is 40,000 baht and the other will cover funeral expenses up to 40,000 baht.



Mr Suchart said there were about 25,000 Thais working legally in Israel in the agricultural sector under a government-to-government agreement. They were protected by the Israeli labour law.



Thailand had a quota to supply 5,099 workers per year to work in Israeli farms. This year about 3,100 Thai workers had been sent to Israel on three-year contracts, with an option to extend employment for another two years. Their average monthly pay was 45,000-50,000 baht each.



The labour minister said he had asked the labour office of the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv to keep a close watch to make sure that the Thai workers were safe.



So far, none of them had indicated a desire to return home, he said.



Arrangements were being made to return the bodies of the two workers who were killed to their home provinces in Thailand, he said.