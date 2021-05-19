Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Japan to bar entry of foreigners from Thailand, 6 other countries
Thailand
General

Japan to bar entry of foreigners from Thailand, 6 other countries

published : 19 May 2021 at 18:55

writer: Kyodo News

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk underneath Japanese national flags in Tokyo on Jan 6, 2021. (Reuters photo)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk underneath Japanese national flags in Tokyo on Jan 6, 2021. (Reuters photo)

TOKYO: The Japanese government said on Wednesday it will bar the entry of all foreign travellers who have visited Thailand and six other countries in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure will be effective from Friday. The six are Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles, Saint Lucia, East Timor and Mongolia, bringing the number of countries and regions under such restrictions to 159.

Foreign travellers who have been to those areas within 14 days of arrival will not be allowed to enter Japan except under special circumstances. Japanese nationals are not subject to the measure.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore warns US embassy over LGBT webinar

Singapore Wednesday warned the US against interfering in its affairs after the American embassy in the city-state, where gay sex remains illegal, co-hosted a webinar with a prominent LGBT group.

18:56
Thailand

Japan to bar entry of foreigners from Thailand, 6 other countries

TOKYO: The Japanese government said on Wednesday it will bar the entry of all foreign travellers who have visited Thailand and six other countries in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

18:55
Business

Aeon postpones Yangon shopping mall construction after coup

YANGON: Aeon Mall Co, a developer of shopping malls under major Japanese retailer Aeon Co, has postponed construction of a mall being planned in Myanmar's largest city Yangon, according to a source familiar with the project.

18:20