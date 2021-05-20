Aussie drug haul link to HK 'kingpin'

The seizure of 2.4-billion-baht worth of methamphetamine in shipments from Thailand to Australia has been linked to Chinese-Australian "drug kingpin" Lee Chung Chak, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) revealed, while a joint investigation between Thai and Australian police continues.

NSB chief Montri Yimyaem said national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk ordered an urgent investigation into the case which is believed to involve the alleged international narcotics trafficking network of Mr Lee, from Hong Kong.

On May 4, Australian police found 316 kilogrammes of methamphetamine hidden inside barbecue grills and water heaters from Thailand.

The initial probe found the cargo was declared as food and electrical goods at Laem Chabang Seaport in Chon Buri and arrived in Sydney on April 30.

Pol Lt Gen Montri said drug trafficking from Thailand to Australia is common because so many cargo shipments pass through the port every day and it is difficult to probe all the containers.

However, he said that in this case the NSB coordinated with Office of The Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the Customs Department and the Australian Federal Police to trace the source of drugs.

They know the name of the smuggler and the police are tracking him down.

He suspected the importers of the illegal cargo may also be involved in this case, but in the meantime, police have summoned them to be interrogated as witnesses and kept them in a safehouse.

"We will have to give the officers some time to work on this case and disclose the truth to the public and end the drug trafficking network for good," he said.

Meanwhile, Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of ONCB, said there will also be efforts to find more suspects involved in the drug trafficking network.