Best days ahead, says Post chairman

Despite the challenges of a difficult economic environment amid the Covid pandemic, the Bangkok Post's best days lie ahead, insists company chairman Suthikiati Chirathivat.

"I have been with the Bangkok Post for a long time. This year the newspaper will mark its 75th anniversary as Thailand's oldest and sole English-language newspaper," he said.

"It is a newspaper respected both locally and around the world. It is 'The Newspaper You Can Trust'. "

Mr Suthikiati, who has been a Bangkok Post director for over 39 years, acknowledged that digital disruption and the weak economy under the pandemic has significantly affected the company's financial performance.

But he noted that if excluding non-cash and extraordinary items, the performance of two subsidiaries turned a profit in the first four months of the year.

They are Post International Media, the publisher of Elle Thailand and Forbes Thailand, and Mushroom Group, a television and multimedia production house.

Mr Suthi­kiati said both companies had returned to operational profitability by embracing digital transformation, a goal shared by the entire Post Group.

Earlier this year, the Bangkok Post Plc set up a new joint venture titled Post Today Republic Co to provide online educational services under the Post Today brand.

Wut Nontarit, the editor of Post Today, said the new company would combine Post Today's platform and news expertise with partner Super Trader Republic, a firm experienced in offering investment and business advisory services.

Post Today Republic, in cooperation with experts from Chulalongkorn University, will develop courses aimed specifically at helping small businesses grow, he said.

The Bangkok Post is also expanding its readership, currently at seven million in Thailand and around the world.

Soonruth Bunyamanee, the editor of the Bangkok Post, said the newspaper will expand Bangkok Post Learning as a free virtual learning platform for the public. Under the paper's "Power Digital Platform", data journalism and data visualisation will also be developed to help readers better understand key developments affecting the country's social, economic and political landscape, he said.

Mr Suthikiati said the initiatives would help strengthen both the Bangkok Post and Post Today brands as well as the organisation's transformation into a digital-first company, a policy it has embraced as the company adapts to changing times.

"I am absolutely confident that the Bangkok Post will rebound and return to trade on the Stock Exchange of Thailand," he said. Trading for POST is currently suspended from trade on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.