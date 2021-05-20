Police showcase drug suppression successes

Packages containing 99 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in total, seized from drug traffickers arrested in Khon Kaen on May 16, displayed during a police press conference on Thursday to showcase their achievements in drug suppression over the past six months. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police arrested more than 193,000 drug suspects and seized more than 300 million speed pills, 19,875 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 2,747kg of heroin, and other drugs, over the past six months.

In the process, police had busted 97 drug networks across the country and seized assets worth over 2 billion baht, national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a media briefing called to showcase police achievements in drug suppression over the past six months.

Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) chief Pol Lt Gen Montri Yimyaem and other high-ranking police officers were also present.

During the six months a total of 193,604 suspects, 89.6% of them men, were arrested, said Pol Gen Suwat.

Police seized 301,056,263 methamphetamine pills, 24,425.23 kg of marijuana, 2,747.30 kg of heroin, 19,875.02 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 948.45 kg of ketamine and 248,991 ecstasy pills.

Recently, a combined team of NSB police, officers from Provincial Police Region 5 and soldiers had seized 5 million speed pills from a major drug network operated by Jafu Thapae in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai, on May 14.

On May 16, police arrested three members of another major drug gang in Khon Kaen and found 99kg of crystal methamphetamine in their car.

During the six months of drug operations, assets worth 2,404 million baht were seized from members of 97 drug networks. The assets included houses and land worth 955 million baht, 880 cars worth 478 million baht, 1,365 motorcycles worth 85 million baht.