18 Bangkok districts with large clusters flagged

The Bank Kapi market in Bang Kapi district, one of the largest Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok, is off-limits on Thursday. It was closed for three days until Saturday for cleaning and disinfection. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government has flagged 18 districts with large Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok for serious actions and maximum caution.

Issuing the warning on Thursday, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, referred to 23 clusters in the 18 districts.

They are:

Din Daeng district (Huai Khwang market and Din Daeng flats)

Ratchathewi (Pratunam, Rim Klong community and state railway flats in Makkasan);

Laksi (a construction workers' camp);

Dusit (Si Yaek Mahanak community);

Promprap Sattruphai (Klong Thom centre);

Klong Toey (a construction workers' camp, Klong Toey market and Klong Toey community);

Bang Rak (Silom)

Sathon (Guinean residents);

Phra Nakhon (Pak Klong Talad);

Prawet (Boon Ruang market);

Bangkok Noi (Sala Nam Ron market);

Huai Khwang (Rong Poon community);

Bang Khen (Ying Charoen market);

Bang Kholaem (a construction workers' camp);

Chatuchak (an ice factory);

Don Muang (a construction workers' camp);

Bang Sue (a cargo warehouse); and

Bang Kapi (Bang Kapi market).

Of the 23 clusters, four are construction workers' camps in Laksi, Klong Toey, Bang Kholaem and Don Muang districts.

Serious disease control measures must also be taken at construction workers' camps in all 50 districts in the capital, he said.

"Officials of all the 50 districts must check them. Operators must cooperate... Mass testing in clusters found at least 500 infected people who needed hospital beds daily," the spokesman said.

As of Monday, there were 409 camps of construction workers in Bangkok and there were 62,169 workers — 26,134 Thais and 36,035 migrants.

Dr Taweesilp said that a new Covid-19 cluster emerged at a construction workers' camp in Bang Phlad district.

On Thursday there were 36 Covid-19 clusters in 25 districts.

He said that eight clusters were under control. They were Soi Supote Uthit community in Thawi Watthana district, Bon Kai community in Pathumwan, a direct sales company at Empire Tower in Sathon, Wat Sommanat community in Promprap Sattruphai, Sampeng in Samphanthawong, a tour bus company in Chatuchak, an insurance firm in Lat Phrao and Morawan community in Suan Luang.