Suspect cauight in 'body in acid' case

KRABI: A 34-year-old man was arrested at a resort in Koh Lanta district in connection with the death of a man whose acid-soaked body was found buried in a rubber plantation last week, police said.

The suspect, identified only as Tum, was nabbed before he boarded a ferry to an island. He was taken to Ao Nang police station for questioning over the death of Suchart Khao­luan, 54. He denied any involvement.

Suchart had been missing since May 3 after leaving his house to collect a 300,000-baht debt from Suriya "Bang Fit" Roengsamut, 32, one of the three key suspects in the case.

Relatives filed a complaint with Lam Thap police after receiving an anonymous chat message saying Suchart had been killed and his body buried, along with his car, in tambon Nong Thalae.

Suchart's body was uncovered after his burned-out car was found buried in an oil palm plantation near Mr Suriya's house. The body had gunshot wounds and had been soaked with acid.

As the investigation proceeded, police found at least 20 people were involved in concealing Suchart's car.

Three men, escorted by tambon chief Sumit Rakoh, yesterday met police to give statements about the burying of the car. Forensic officers were sent to collect evidence at their houses.

Police said they had yet to decide if the three would be treated as witnesses.

Mr Suriya and his two relatives -- Suwit Roengsamut, 26, and Surachai Roengsamut, 38 -- were wanted for Suchart's murder. They are accused of collusion in premeditated murder, illegal detention, destroying evidence, arson, illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public.

Mr Suwit surrendered to Ao Nang police on May 14.