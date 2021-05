24 Covid fatalities, 3,052 new cases

A disease control worker handles infected garbage at the construction workers' camp of Italian-Thai Development Plc in Laksi district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. The camp is a big Covid-19 cluster in the capital. (Photo by Pattarapong Chapattarasill)

The Public Health Ministry on Saturday reported 29 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the toll to 759, and 3,052 new cases, raising the total to 126,118.

Over the previous 24 hours there were 2,447 infections detected in the general public and 605 in prisons.