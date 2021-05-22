Alleged accomplice in B600m lottery fraud caught

Arrest in Samut Prakan follows surrender of Trat woman accused of being mastermind of scheme

Plainclothes Crime Suppression Division officers show an arrest warrant to Wutthipat Lerdlob, who was wanted for collusion to defraud through a lottery investment scheme said to have resulted in over 600 million baht in damage. (Crime Suppression Division photo)

Another suspect wanted in connection with a lottery investment fraud that caused an estimated 600 million baht in damage has been arrested in Samut Prakan.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police officers apprehended Wutthipat Lerdlob, 36, in front of his house in tambon Bang Yo of Phra Pradaeng district on Friday night.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Trat Provincial Court on May 18 for collusion to defraud, CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnoom said on Saturday.

The investigation found that Mr Wutthipat was tasked with persuading people to invest in the lottery scheme that was operated by Jitra Yothapirom, said the CSD commander.

Ms Jitra, 30, from Khlong Yai district in Trat, surrendered on May 10 after police issued a warrant. She was accused of swindling people out of at least 600 million baht.

More than 50 people had filed complaints against her with police in Trat and Chon Buri provinces.

After his arrest, Mr Wutthipat denied all charges. CSD officers handed him over to Muang district police in Trat for further legal action.