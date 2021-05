17 Covid fatalities, 3,382 new cases

A fruit vendor at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani province sprays his workspace with disinfectant to decrease the risk of Covid-19 infection on Thursday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Public Health Ministry reported 17 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,382 cases, bringing the toll to 776 deaths and 129,500 cases.

It said of the new cases, 2,922 were in the general population and 460 in prisons.