17 Covid fatalities, 3,382 new cases Sunday

A fruit vendor at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani province sprays his workspace with disinfectant to decrease the risk of Covid-19 infection on Thursday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand on Sunday reported 17 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the accumulated toll to 776, and 3,382 new cases for a running total of 129,500 since the start of the pandemic in January 2020.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 15 new deaths had been reported in Bangkok and one each in Songkhla and Chiang Mai.

Of the new cases, 2,922 were in the general population and 460 in prisons.

The capital continued to lead new transmissions with 983 cases, followed by 968 in Phetchaburi. Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Chachoengsao rounded out the top five with 181, 107 and 103 new infections, respectively.

The high number of cases in Phetchaburi was largely from mass testing at the Cal-Comp Electronics factory in Khao Yoi district.

The factory remained closed and workers living in dormitories were prohibited from leaving the compound. The province also locked down other workers in tambon Sra Phang and Bang Khem, where the plant is located, for fears the cluster could expand.

The province said on Sunday it had set up 14 checkpoints to prevent labourers leaving the district.

The CCSA said imported cases included four Thais who illegally crossed the border from Malaysia and one Thai returnee who passed through an immigration checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo.