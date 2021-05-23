Newborn pygmy hippo makes big splash at Khon Kaen Zoo

A newborn pygmy hippo follows its mother at Khon Kaen Zoo. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: The Khon Kaen Zoo in Khao Suan Kwang district of this northeastern province has invited animal lovers to visit the zoo or see it via social media to see various kinds of animals, particularly its new member - a female pygmy hippotamus.

Narongwit Chodchoy, acting director of the zoo, said it is the fourth pygmy hippopotamus at the zoo.



The young pygmy hippo weighed about seven kilogrammes when it was born, said Mr Narongwit, without giving the exact date of its birth.



Its parents, both 12 years old, are named "Nadet" and "Yaya" after popular actor Nadet Kugimiya and actress Arussya "Yaya" Spurbund.



Mr Narongwit said an adult pygmy hippopotamus is nearly one metre in height and weighs about 160-180 kilogrammes. It is native to forests and swamps of West Africa, and is naturally reclusive and nocturnal. Its diet includes bananas, grass and water plants.



He said pygmy hippos are considered near to extinction with a population of less than 3,000 in the wild.



The new pygmy hippo has been put in a display section with its mother at the zoo.



The Khon Kaen Zoo is open to tourists everyday from 8.00am to 4.00pm under strict health safety guidelines given by the Ministry of Public Health in the Covid-19 situation.



Tourists can also take an online tour of the zoo via Facebook and www.khonkaenzoo.com, Mr Narongwit said.

A newborn pygmy hippo is a cause of huge excitement at Khon Kaen Zoo.(Clip by Chakrapan Natanri)