Lumpy skin disease outbreak in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand
General

Lumpy skin disease outbreak in Nakhon Phanom

published : 23 May 2021 at 17:32

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Farmer Boonkwang Kailoon displays one of her cows infected with lumpy skin disease at her farm in Na Kae district of Nakhon Phanom on Sunday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Farmer Boonkwang Kailoon displays one of her cows infected with lumpy skin disease at her farm in Na Kae district of Nakhon Phanom on Sunday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: An outbreak of lumpy skin disease has been reported in many districts of this northeastern border province, local media reported.

In Na Kae district alone, almost 500 cattle were reported to have been infected with the disease in 12 tambons, particularly in tambon Phiman where 200 cattle had been infected and six had died.

Lumpy skin disease is an infectious disease in cattle caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, also known as Neethling virus. The disease is characterised by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes.

The government said on Sunday more than 6,700 cows and buffaloes in 35 provinces had been affected. 

Local media said the outbreak in Nakhon Phanom, which began about three months ago, had caused economic problems to farmers already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bancha Srichalung, president of the Phiman tambon administration organisation (TAO), and Sakda Panyapho, head of Don Pattana village in tambon Phiman had surveyed the damage caused by the skin disease and contacted the provincial livestock office, calling for help.

Boonkwang Kailoon, 56, a farmer in Don Pattana village, said many of her 20 beef cows had been infected. Not knowing how to cure the disease, she decided to sell them, but while they usually fetched 40,000-50,000 baht each, she could get only 10,000 baht per head. She now had only 14 cows left, all infected, two in serious condition.

