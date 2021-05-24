'False news' about prisoners' release on Queen's birthday

Inmates are seen through a fence at Pathum Thani prison. (Bangkok Post file photo)

False news has been posted, shared and forwarded in social media that 38,000 prisoners would be released to mark Her Majesty the Queen's birthday on June 3, Corrections Department director-general Ayut Sinthoppan said on Monday.

Mr Ayut said the report was totally untrue.



He said the so-called news came in the form of an old text which had been written and published for many years in the past. The text had been changed to make it appear up to date and reliable.



Mr Ayut said people should not believe it or forward it, which would only cause misunderstanding.



The Corrections Department had a policy of rehabilitating, correcting and developing the behaviour of inmates. The process continued throughout the time inmates served their sentences, until they were released.



The Centre for Assistance to Reintegration and Employment (CARE) was working at all prisons and detention centres to enable inmates to return to society as good citizens, Mr Ayut said.



Mr Ayut said many prisoners successfully re-entered society and pursued honest careers without repeating past mistakes.

The public could be certain the Corrections Department was doing its best to give all ex-convicts a new lease of life, he said.