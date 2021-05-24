Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
All in Phuket tourism sector to be vaccinated by July 1
Thailand
General

All in Phuket tourism sector to be vaccinated by July 1

published : 24 May 2021 at 12:42

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

People receive their first coronavirus jabs at the Saphan Hin sports centre in Muang district of Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
People receive their first coronavirus jabs at the Saphan Hin sports centre in Muang district of Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: All people directly involved in the tourism sector in Phuket will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus before the holiday island reopens to international visitors, still planned for July 1.

Phumkit Raktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said on Monday that 94,000 people employed in the province's tourist industry would be inoculated against Covid-19.

All residents with household documents registered in the province were also targetted  to receive vaccines, he added.

Phuket has about 400,000 people registered as native residents. The island employs about 500,000 Thai and foreign workers in tourism and other businesses.

The island's vaccination drive plans to cover 70% of the population by the end of June so it could reopen to foreign arrivals in July.

Provincial deputy governor Piyapong Chuwong on Monday confirmed that all people with the household registration on the island would be one of the priority groups for inoculation.

He was speaking as people lodged complaints asking the province to look into vaccinations for residents outside the island.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

Taiwan blames China for latest WHO meeting snub

TAIPEI: Taiwan hit out at China on Monday over its continued exclusion from a crucial annual gathering of World Health Organization members which starts this week and is focused on averting the next pandemic catastrophe.

12:45
World

Singapore provisionally approves 60-second Covid breathalyser test

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a Covid-19 breathalyser test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local startup that developed the product.

12:45
Thailand

All in Phuket tourism sector to be vaccinated by July 1

PHUKET: All people directly involved in the tourism sector in Phuket will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus before the holiday island reopens to international visitors, still planned for July 1.

12:42