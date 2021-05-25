Section
B311m approved to fight Covid-19 in prisons
Thailand
General

B311m approved to fight Covid-19 in prisons

published : 25 May 2021 at 16:43

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Staff of Correctional Hospital offer free Covid-19 tests to general people in Bangkok early this month. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Staff of Correctional Hospital offer free Covid-19 tests to general people in Bangkok early this month. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved 311.6 million baht from the central fund of the 2021 budget for the Corrections Department to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in prisons and detention centres throughout the country, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

The amount will be used to buy 100,000 sets of RT PCR Covid-19 test kits (80 million baht), build two field hospitals for critical patients at prisons in Greater Bangkok (51.9 million), build 10 field hospitals for other prisons and detention centres (92.6 million baht), build and improve quarantine sections at 65 prisons and detention centres throughout the country (49.8 million) and buy protective gear for prisons and detention centres (37.1 million).

The Corrections Department will also request the antiviral Favipiravir drug from the Ministry of Public Health, Mr Anucha said.

