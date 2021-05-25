Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chiang Mai inmate died of Covid-19
Thailand
General

Chiang Mai inmate died of Covid-19

published : 25 May 2021 at 16:28

writer: King-oua Laohong

Chiang Mai Central Prison in Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai. (Photo from the prison's Facebook page)
Chiang Mai Central Prison in Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai. (Photo from the prison's Facebook page)

A male inmate died of Covid-19 in Chiang Mai province as the Corrections Department confirmed 1,429 more inmates contracted the disease over the past 24 hours.

Dr Weerakit Hanpariphan, deputy director-general of the department, said on Tuesday that the late 52-year-old inmate was at the Chiang Mai Central Prison. He had been diagnosed with Covid-19 on May 8 and received medical treatment since then.

Last Friday, the inmate was sent to Nakornping Hospital but his conditions did not improve.

He had suffered from diabetes, hypertension, renal failure and high cholesterol. Personnel of the hospital had taken the best care of the inmate — he had been given antiviral medicines and put on a ventilator. The prisoner died at 5am on Tuesday, Dr Weerakit said.

The deputy director-general of the Corrections Department also said that the 1,429 new Covid-19 cases were reported at 13 prisons over the past 24 hours, bringing the total Covid-19 cases behind bars to 15,914.

So far, 881 infected inmates recovered, Dr Weerakit said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Mali in turmoil after army detains leaders

BAMAKO: Mali was in turmoil Tuesday after disgruntled army officers detained the president and the prime minister, sparking fears of a coup less than a year after the last military takeover in the impoverished west African nation.

17:45
World

Volcano aftershocks rattle DR Congo city as death toll rises

GOMA, DR Congo: Powerful aftershocks from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano rocked the eastern DR Congo city of Goma on Tuesday as the death toll from the disaster climbed to 32 and thousands were feared homeless.

17:45
World

Vietnam expands lockdown measures as infections hit record

HANOI: Vietnam widened lockdown measures in its industrialised north on Tuesday to combat its biggest Covid-19 outbreak so far, as authorities reported a daily record in new cases that was more than double the previous high.

17:43
MORE IN SECTION
Tencent Cloud’s Technologies & AI lead financial institutions forward to Smart BFSI

Tencent Cloud’s Technologies & AI lead financial institutions forward to Smart BFSI

Teenager attempted suicide in protest of quarantine

Teenager attempted suicide in protest of quarantine

Carabao Group supports the fight against COVID-19 with donation of 75% sanitizing alcohol to all business partners and Bao Daeng Friend shops nationwide

Carabao Group supports the fight against COVID-19 with donation of 75% sanitizing alcohol to all business partners and Bao Daeng Friend shops nationwide

MARRIOTT BONVOY ENLIVENS ALTERNATIVE STATE QUARANTINE STAYS IN BANGKOK WITH VIRTUAL GUEST ACTIVITIES

MARRIOTT BONVOY ENLIVENS ALTERNATIVE STATE QUARANTINE STAYS IN BANGKOK WITH VIRTUAL GUEST ACTIVITIES

TCRB builds up merchants’ financial immunity through ‘Tang To Know-how’ program

TCRB builds up merchants’ financial immunity through ‘Tang To Know-how’ program