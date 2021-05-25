Section
Covid-19 field hospital in Surat Thani closed
Thailand
General

published : 25 May 2021 at 16:53

writer: Supapong Chaolan

The last batch of 35 recovered Covid-19 patients id seen off from a field hospital at the Surat Thani Rajabhat University. The field hospital was closed on Tuesday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
SURAT THANI: A field hospital for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms at Surat Thani Rajabhat University has been closed down and the last batch of 35 patients, who have recovered, sent home.

The closing ceremony of the field hospital on Tuesday was attended by Wichawut Jinto, the provincial governor, Dr Manoo Sukolsakul, chief of the provincial health office, and Wattana Rattanaprom, acting rector of the university.

Dr Manoo said the hospital with 450 beds was opened on April 20 to accommodate Covid patients whose symptoms were not serious. As of May 25, 446 patients had been admitted for treatment. The last batch of 32 patients, who had recovered, were discharged on Tuesday. Medical personnel on temporary duty at the field hospital were sent back to their original assignments.

Mr Wichawut, the governor, said 24 new Covid-19 cases in the province were reported on Tuesday. Their infections were detected in active case-finding.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the province from the beginning of the pandemic was 1,627, of whom 1,018 had recovered.

About 270,000 people in the group of elderly and those with seven underlying diseases had so far registered for vaccination. The inoculation for this group of people will begin on June 7 at three vaccination centres -- the provincial office complex, the Central Plaza shopping mall and the Sahathai shopping centre -- and is expected to be completed in a week, Mr Wichawut said.

