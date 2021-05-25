City Hall accepts jabs booking on May 27

A man in a risk group gets a Covid vaccine shot at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Bangkok people can register to get vaccinated against Covid-19 through three channels starting Thursday, according to City Hall.

The registration can be made at the ไทยร่วมใจ website or Paotang mobile app from noon on Thursday, according to Pol Capt Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The vaccination will begin on June 7. Eligible people are those aged 18-59 who do not have seven underlying conditions — severe respiratory disease, heart and arterial disease, chronic kidney failure, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

The registration is divided further into three groups. Members of the government’s welfare projects where money is paid through the Paotang mobile app do not need to fill the form again and can simply choose to be vaccinated. Once done, they will get a confirmation text message.

Those who aren’t members of the state projects can register at the website and choose the date and time.

For people who don’t use smartphones, they can have their family members register for them at the website. A text message will be sent to the registering phone number.

Booking can also be made at convenience stores — 7-Eleven, Family Mart, Tops Daily and mini Big C — by using only ID cards during 8.30am to 6pm.

Mobile operators True, DTAC and AIS also joined hands with City Hall to serve as a call center at 1516 with 450 lines available to field questions from 8am to 8pm.

Apart from hospitals, there are 25 vaccination stations prepared by the private sector, including the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, The Street Ratchada, Lotus Rama IV, Emporium, Siam Commercal Bank's head office and Siam Cement Group's head office.



