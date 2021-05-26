New high of daily Covid deaths at 41

People receive Covid-19 vaccines at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on Tuesday when the country recorded its new high of daily Covid-19 fatalities at 41. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country logged 41 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a new high of daily deaths, and 2,455 new infections, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

The new cases comprised 1,976 among general people and 479 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,571 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

In the third wave of Covid-19 from April 1, the total cases increased to 109,031 and 64,339 patients recovered. The death toll rose to 779.

From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, the death toll went up to 873 and the number of accumulated infections reached 137,894.

The previous record high of daily fatalities was at 34 on May 12 when there were 1,983 new Covid-19 infections.