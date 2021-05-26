Drug suspect nabbed with meth pills from Laos

SONGKHLA: A drug suspect was arrested in Muang district of this southern province on Tuesday with 200,000 methamphetamine pills by a police team from the Border Patrol Police Region 4.

Pipat Noopan, 50, from Nakhon Si Thammarat, was arrested when the police stopped a Toyota Fortuner for a search on Highway 408 in tambon Ko Yo of Muang district.



The police found 50 packages of 100,000 meth pills in the car. Another 50 packages of 100,000 meth pills were recovered from the foot of a power post, about 50 metres from the first spot.



Mr Pipat said he was hired by a Lao man called Noom to deliver the drugs from Nakhon Phanom in the Northeast to Songkhla for 400,000 baht. The drugs were to be distributed to clients in Muang, Hat Yai, Chana, Thepha, Sabayoi and Na Thawi districts.



He also admitted to have previously made two deliveries - the first with 100,000 and the second with 140,000 meth pills.



In a police questioning, Mr Pipat said he knew a Lao man called Si Siharat while he was serving time in the Nakhon Phanom prison on drug charges. It was Mr Si who introduced him to Mr Noom. After being released, he had been in contact with Mr Noom who later hired him to deliver the drugs, which were smuggled from Laos, from Nakhon Phanom to the South.