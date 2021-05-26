Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Girl, 11, plays for animals in deserted Chonburi zoo
Thailand
General

Girl, 11, plays for animals in deserted Chonburi zoo

published : 26 May 2021 at 20:23

writer: Reuters

Lemurs are seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at a zoo in Chonburi, on Wednesday. (Reuters photos)
Lemurs are seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at a zoo in Chonburi, on Wednesday. (Reuters photos)

CHONBURI: Dressed from head to toe in a bright green alligator costume, a girl was playing a tune on her keyboard in a zoo, unfazed by a lemur climbing onto the instrument.

It was the latest in an unusual series of outdoor recitals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok, by 11-year-old Seenlada Supat, who says she wants to keep the animals company while visitor numbers are low due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

"I'm playing music to soothe the animals to help them feel relaxed and give them company so they are not too lonely," she told Reuters.

She said her voluntary weekly zoo performances were giving her a chance to practice before a live audience and overcome stage fright.

"I wanted them to be involved with me while I'm playing music," she said, adding that it wasn't a problem when an animal jumped on her keyboard, like the curious lemur. "I don't mind, it's as if they're playing music with me too."

As well as ring-tailed lemurs, her audiences have included meerkat, hippos, zebras and a range of other animals.

Zoo director Tawin Rattanawongsawat said Supat's recitals were being well received.

"We noticed that the animals were reacting," Mr Tawin said. "They became curious while others appeared to be enjoying the music." 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Girl, 11, plays for animals in deserted Chonburi zoo

CHONBURI: Dressed from head to toe in a bright green alligator costume, a girl was playing a tune on her keyboard in a zoo, unfazed by a lemur climbing onto the instrument.

20:23
World

Three held over deadly Italy cable car crash

VERBANIA, Italy: Italian police on Wednesday arrested three managers from the operator of a cable car that crashed into a mountain killing 14 people, accusing them of deliberately disabling the emergency brake.

19:45
Thailand

1,243 new prison Covid infections, 3 deaths

A total of 1,243 new coronavirus infections and three deaths were reported to the Corrections Department's Covid-19 situation committee on Wednesday, raising the cumulative number of prison cases to 17,138, according to department deputy director-general Weerakit Hanpariphan.

17:52