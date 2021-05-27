Section
47 Covid deaths in 24 hours, new record high
published : 27 May 2021 at 08:01

writer: Online Reporters

A man who wears double face masks prays at Wat Bang Chak in Nonthaburi province on Wedesday when the country logged 47 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,323 new cases. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Thailand logged 47 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a new daily record, and 3,323 new infections, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

The new cases comprised 2,104 among the general public and 1,219 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,063 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

In the third wave of Covid-19 from April 1, total cases increased to 112,354 while 66,402 patients recovered. The death toll from the period rose to 826.

From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, the death toll went up to 920 and the cumulative number of infections reached 141,217.

The previous record high of fatalities over a 24-hour period was 41 on Wednesday, when there were also 2,455 new Covid-19 infections.

