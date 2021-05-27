52 new Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri

Deputy Chon Buri public health office chief Dr Wichai Thanasophon leads an inspection of living quarters of migrant workers in tambon Bang Sai of Muang district in Chon Buri on Monday. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office)

CHON BURI: Another 52 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Chon Buri, raising the provincial total to 4,395.

Of the total infections, 3,476 patients had been treated and recovered and 898 were still being treated, the provincial public health office said on Thursday on its Facebook page. The accumulated provincial death toll remained at 21.

The new infections were reported in five districts – Muang, 24; Si Racha 11; Bang Lamung 10; Phan Thong 5; and Sattahip 2.

Most new cases were from a cluster at Talad Mai market, the biggest wholesale vegetable and fruit market in the East, Thai media reported.

On Thursday, seven new cases were detected at the market, raising the total number of infections at this market to 24. Two other people caught the virus from previously confirmed cases at this market.

Two other new infections were caught from previous Covid-19 patients at two factories. Seven got it from infected family members and colleagues.

Disease investigation was continuing into the remaining cases.



