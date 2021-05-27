WeVo chief guard faces another royal insult charge

Activist Piyarat “Toto’’ Chongthep, head of the We Volunteer (WeVo) guards for the pro-democracy protests, reports to technology crime suppression police on Thursday to hear more lese majeste charges. (Photo supplied via Wassayos Ngamkham)

Piyarat "Toto" Chongthep, head of the We Volunteer (WeVo) guards of pro-democracy protesters, reported to technology crime suppression police on Thursday to hear lese majeste charges.

Mr Piyarat already faced a royal defamation charge in Kalasin. He was detained last month in Kalasin province’s Yang Talat district and then released on bail on a bond of 200,000 baht on May 5 on the condition he wears an electronic monitoring bracelet.

He said on Thursday he did not know under what circumstances he was charged with the offence this time since he had yet to read the details. But he believed it might have happened before the Kalasin case.

Mr Piyarat was remanded in custody after he was indicted on charges of lese majeste and violating computer laws after he put up banners allegedly defaming the monarchy in Kalasin and shared the banner photos in social media in January.