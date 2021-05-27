Section
One missing after boat capsizes off Trat
Thailand
General

published : 27 May 2021 at 15:40

writer: Jakkrit Waewkraihong

Searchers rescue one of the two men on a speedboat that capsized in rough seas off Koh Chang in Trat on Thursday morning. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)
TRAT: One man was missing but another was rescued after their speedboat capsized in rough seas off Koh Chang on Thursday morning.

The boat was reported to have overturned offshore from Khlong Phrao beach around 9am, Chatchai Thonglee, chief of Koh Chang district, said. He launched an immedate search for the two men on board.

The Koh Chang maritime safety centre later sent a team to help. One of the two men was rescued. The other was still missing. The search was continuing but hopes he would be found  alive were fading.

Mr Chatchai said there had been heavy rain at Koh Chang on Wednesday night and into the  morning with strong winds and high waves. 

Authorities had earlier issued a weather warning, advising small boats and tourist boats to remain ashore.

