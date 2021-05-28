More than 1m apply to get virus jab in capital

A convenience store employee shows a phone displaying the Paotang mobile application. Nutthawat WicheanbutLeft A customer fills in a vaccination registration form at a convenience store in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The first day of vaccine reservations for the public drew an overwhelming response, with more than 1 million applications registered in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health pledged that all provinces will get a Covid-19 vaccine next month under the government's allocation plan.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang revealed that after the first day of Covid-19 vaccination reservations through the "Thai Ruamjai Safe Bangkok" system on Thursday, via three main channels of web registrations, the Paotang mobile application, and in-person registration at major supermarket chains, more than 1 million people flocked to sign up for the jab.

Vaccination registration via the Thai Ruamjai system is allowed for every Thai citizen in the Bangkok area aged between 18 and 59.

They must have one of seven listed chronic diseases. Registrations opened from noon and it can now register people every day from 6am to 10pm.

Those who register through the Thai Ruamjai system can receive vaccine shots at 25 non-hospital vaccination centres such as University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, The Street Ratchada, Central Ladprao, and SCG Headquarters vaccination centre.

Pol Gen Aswin said the first day of vaccine registration through Thai Ruamjai system went smoothly with only some delays in the system due to the sheer amount of people trying to register at the same time.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, with three major mobile phone operators -- AIS, True Move, and Dtac -- also started offering services for Covid-19 registration via a 1516 hotline on Thursday.

Saichon Submakudom, head of public relations at AIS, revealed that 430,000 people have registered into the system.

The first jab will be administrated on June 7 at a central vaccination centre in Bang Sue Grand Station and all registrants will receive Covid-19 vaccine shots by this August.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that every province will get their share of vaccines in June according to the government's allocation plan.

Mr Anutin also insisted that the government is ready to provide the vaccine next month whether it is from AstraZeneca or Sinovac, as both are effective enough to prevent the recipients from critical infections.

"I don't want people to get worried about the brands," he said.

"All we have now are selected based on efficiency and safety.

"I got the vaccine from Sinovac and visited many risk areas. I could say I am the person who is the most tested for the virus in the country. And the result shows I am still safe."