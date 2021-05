34 Covid fatalities, 3,759 new cases

A man wearing a double layer of face masks prays at Wat Bang Chak in Nonthaburi province on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Health authorities reported 34 new Covid-19 fatalities on Friday and another 3,759 cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 954 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 144,976.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,465 of the new infections were in the general population and 1,294 in prisons.