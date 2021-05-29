34 Covid fatalities, 4,803 new cases

A woman is injected with a Covid-19 vaccine at the Chulabhorn Royal Academy in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Health authorities reported 34 new Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 4,803 cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 988 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 149,779.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,101 of the new infections were in the general population and 2,702 in prisons.

The third wave of the novel coronavirus that began on April 1 has now seen 120,916 cases, 74,885 of whom have recovered.