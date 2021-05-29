Sinopharm sold only to organisations

Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease are seen in Kragujevac, Serbia. (Reuters photo)

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy says it will sell Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at cost and only to companies or organisations that have bought the jabs for their staff.

Secretary-general Prof Nithi Mahanonda wrote on Facebook on Saturday that the academy would not make any profit from the deal and would sell the vaccine only to private and public organisations.

“I apologise if I might have talked too fast during the press conference [on Friday], causing a misunderstanding that we’ll profit from the alternative vaccine,” he wrote.

He added that such speculation was untrue. The academy would sell the vaccine at cost to public and private organisations with clear name lists of recipients. “We won’t charge an extra baht,” Dr Nithi wrote.

The price of the vaccine will not exceed 1,000 baht per shot, including insurance, Dr Nithi said at the news conference on Friday.

Buyers must also accept the condition that they may under no circumstance sell the shots to a third party. “However, you may hire a medical facility and any deal will be at the discretion of both parties.”

As a result, he continued, the people belonging to those organisations would be vaccinated for free.

The purpose is to relieve the government’s burden in terms of budget and workload.

“Individuals may not be able to get this alternative vaccine. In any case, we sincerely hope your place in the queue to get state-provided vaccines will come sooner,” Dr Nithi wrote.

For companies, the academy also requires that they buy an additional 10% of what they intend to. The extra shots will be donated to the government so that less-privileged people who do not belong to any organisation can be vaccinated, he said.

An announcement in the Royal Gazette this week gave the Chulabhorn Royal Academy the authority to procure Covid vaccines within the country and from abroad as needed, “for the benefit of public health”.

The announcement took the government by surprise at a time when its chaotic vaccine programme was facing mounting criticism.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul subsequently appeared at the news briefing held by the academy on Friday, where both sides declared that the Sinopharm procurement project would complement the government’s vaccination programme.