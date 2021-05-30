Chon Buri zoo to sell herd of elephants

CHON BURI: The Sriracha Tiger Zoo has announced its intention to sell a herd of 11 elephants after being hard hit by waning tourism in the wake of Covid-19.

On its Facebook page, the zoo posted the announcement along with photos of the elephants.

"Let's share [this post], support us and help us find a new home for our animals. #Sriracha Tiger Zoo# is looking for elephant buyers so we can heal our wounds from Covid-19. It's necessary for us to sell our animals even though we love them so much. Despite our love and sorrow, we have to be apart.''

On sale is a herd of 11 trained elephants, both young and fully grown. Their mahouts are also part of the package. Interested parties can make contact by sending the zoo a message on Facebook.

A source at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said elephants were protected animals under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. As such, they cannot be sold, except between zoos or for research purposes. A permit is also required for their breeding, Thai PBS reported.

The source added the open market sale of elephants is illegal, although zoos did legally possess the animals. The owner of a zoo seeking to shut down the business must transfer protected animals to other zoos within a year, or the department would inherit the right to seize them.

Earlier this month, the owner of Sriracha Tiger Zoo denied reports that it would close its doors for good after 24 years of service.

Rumours had spread that the privately run zoo, best known for its collection of Bengal tigers, was to close permanently closing due to the financial crunch brought on by the pandemic.

On its website, the zoo said it had closed to visitors from April 30. But Sumeth Panyasakhon, managing director of Sriracha Crocodile Farm Co, said the zoo was merely closing for 14 days as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 after the province was made a maximum control zone.

Elephants have been among the animals most affected by the pandemic-induced slump in tourism.

In February, Pimporn Hemmarat, the owner of elephants which had chiefly earned their keep in the tourism sector in Trang, announced she had put all 21 up for sale at 1.5 million baht each, Channel 7 reported.