24 Covid fatalities, 4,528 new cases on Sunday

A shopper looks at pet fish at a shop in the Chatuchak weekend market. One of the most famous markets in the country is quiet due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Health authorities reported 24 new Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday and another 4,528 cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,012 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 154,307.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,626 of the new infections were in the general population and 1,902 in prisons.