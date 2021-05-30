73% of Thais feel 'hopeless' during pandemic - poll

A Foodpanda delivery driver waits to collect an order from a food stall in a mall in Bangkok on May 4, 2021. (AFP file photo)

About three-quarters of the population feel anxious and hopeless about their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,713 people throughout the country during May 24-27 to gauge the population's mental state in the "Covid-19 era".



Respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.



Regarding their state of mind, 75.35% said they were under stress and worried; 72.95% felt hopeless; 58.27% felt irritated; 45.19% frightened; and 13.50% were in a normal mental condition.



Asked about the causes, 88.33% cited the worsened Covid-19 pandemic; 74.53% pointed to the economic slump; 51.89% cited concerns over vaccination; 36.50% mentioned travel and traffic conditions; and 15.98% cited health concerns.



Asked what they wanted the government, state agencies and the private sectors to do to alleviate the crisis, 74.96% said mass inoculation should be expedited; 60.52% wanted all concerned to step up efforts to solve economic problems; 56.51% wanted them to give people clear, unambiguous information about Covid-19; 54.86% wanted assistance to those affected to be evenly distributed; and 49.91% wanted Covid tests to be carried out in all areas.