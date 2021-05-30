People want quick vaccination against Covid-19: Suan Dusit Poll

A woman received the second Covid-19 shot at Lotus superstore on Rama IV Road in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Saturday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A majority of people want the government to expedite giving them the jabs against Covid-19 and improving the country's sagging economy, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,713 people throughout the country during May 24-27 to gauge the people's mental conditions "in the Covid-19" era.



The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer to the questionaire.



Regarding their state of mind, 75.35% said they were under stress and worried; 72.95% felt hopeless; 58.27% felt boring; 45.19% frightened; and, 13.50% were in a normal mental condition.



Asked about the causes, 88.33% cited the Covid-19 pandemic which had become more serious; 74.53% pointed to the economic slump; 51.89% cited concerns over vaccination; 36.50% mentioned travel and traffic conditions; and, 15.98% cited health concerns.



Asked what they wanted the government, state agencies and the private sectors to help them in this situation, 74.96% said the mass inoculation should be expedited; 60.52% wanted all concerned to step up efforts to solve the economic problems; 56.51% wanted them to give the people clear and not confusing information about Covid-19; 54.86% wanted remedies for the affected to be evenly distributed; and, 49.91% wanted Covid tests to be carried out in all areas.