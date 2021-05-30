Section
7 illegal crossing points found along Thai-Malaysian border
Thailand
General

published : 30 May 2021 at 10:27

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Seven illegal border crossing points have been found along the border with Malaysia in Songkhla's Sadao district by soldiers and border patrol police. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: Thai authorities have found seven spots where illegal border crossings had taken place along an 85-kilometre span of border in Sadao district opposite Malaysia's Kedah and Perlis states, governor Jaruwat Kliangklao said on Saturday.

Mr Jaruwat said the crossing points had been used by both Thai citizens and migrants to enter Thailand illegally from Malaysia.

At some spots, those crossing used a ladder or piece of wood to scale the border fence. At some spots, they cut open the barbed wire fence, while at other spots they dug into the soil to slip under the fence, he said.

Many had managed to slip across the border despite regular patrols by government forces as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Officials inspect  border crossing points along the border with Malaysia in Songkhla's Sadao district. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

