Govt frets about illegal returnees fleeing Malaysia lockdown

People queue outside a Lotus's supermarket in Gelugor, Penang state, on Friday after a 'total lockdown' was announced in Malaysia. (Reuters photo)

Authorities worry large numbers of Thais in Malaysia may cross back illegally in light of a new nationwide lockdown in the neighbouring country.

Apisamai Srirangson, the assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Sunday the forthcoming lockdown in Malaysia might make encourage many Thai nationals working in the neighbouring country to sneak back across the border illegally.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Friday a nationwide “total lockdown” from June 1-14 as coronavirus infections in the country surged to record levels, with only essential services remaining in operation.

Thailand has tightened security along all borders for fears that coronavirus infections could slip into the kingdom via illegal border crossings.

The country had recorded no illegal crossing cases from Malaysia for several days until the recent apprehension of two Thais, according to CCSA data on Sunday, with no details on when they were captured.

A border marker is seen as security authorities patrol the frontier with Malaysia in Sadao district of Songkhla on Saturday. (Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)

Dr Apisamai said the illegal return of the two Thais backed up authorities' concerns that more Thais might return in order to escape the Malaysian lockdown. "We never refuse to let them back in but we hope they will come back through checkpoints," she said.

The provinces of Songkhla, Satun, Narathiwat and Yala border Malaysia.

In Sadao district of Songkhla alone, authorities recently found seven illegal crossing points.