Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Free treatment for vaccine side-effects
Thailand
General

Free treatment for vaccine side-effects

published : 31 May 2021 at 04:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The government has assured that individuals who suffer side-effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to receive treatments at private hospitals without being charged.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), on Sunday said the Public Health Ministry had issued an announcement declaring Covid-19 to be an emergency disease, which means every Covid-19 patient is entitled to free treatment at hospitals until they are healthy.

The upsurge of new Covid-19 cases has created the need to achieve herd immunity through Covid-19 vaccinations. However, some people may get sick from side-effects after receiving the vaccines.

As such, DHSS has revised its announcement to allow people who suffer side-effects to be treated at private hospitals without expense, Dr Tares said.

The announcement ensuring free treatment was made on Dec 24. But waivers of medical costs at private hospitals for treating side effects was imposed on March 1.

The latest announcement also added disbursements for transferring Covid-19 patients by air and sea, and PPE for health workers, he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

French police in massive manhunt for rifle-toting ex-soldier

LE LARDIN-SAINT-LAZARE, France: A massive manhunt for a former soldier who allegedly fired a hunting rifle at officers responding to a domestic violence dispute overnight in southwest France may last "many more hours", gendarmes said late Sunday.

07:46
World

Canada mourns 215 children after remains found at indigenous school

MONTREAL: Canada flew its flags at half-mast Sunday in mourning for 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of a former boarding school set up more than a century ago to assimilate indigenous peoples.

07:45
Business

ID linkages

Security agencies the Digital Economy and Society Ministry are considering linking users' registration on platforms with their ID cards to combat fake news, illicit content and fraud.

06:30