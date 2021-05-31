Free treatment for vaccine side-effects

The government has assured that individuals who suffer side-effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to receive treatments at private hospitals without being charged.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), on Sunday said the Public Health Ministry had issued an announcement declaring Covid-19 to be an emergency disease, which means every Covid-19 patient is entitled to free treatment at hospitals until they are healthy.

The upsurge of new Covid-19 cases has created the need to achieve herd immunity through Covid-19 vaccinations. However, some people may get sick from side-effects after receiving the vaccines.

As such, DHSS has revised its announcement to allow people who suffer side-effects to be treated at private hospitals without expense, Dr Tares said.

The announcement ensuring free treatment was made on Dec 24. But waivers of medical costs at private hospitals for treating side effects was imposed on March 1.

The latest announcement also added disbursements for transferring Covid-19 patients by air and sea, and PPE for health workers, he added.