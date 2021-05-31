Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mekong depth set to dip
Thailand
General

Mekong depth set to dip

published : 31 May 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Mekong River's depth in Chiang Rai's Chiang Saen district is expected to drop by about 1.3 metres today, as a dam in China's Yunnan province reduced its discharge rate last week, a river monitor warned.

According to a warning on Saturday by the Mekong Dam Monitor, an online Mekong River monitoring network, communities downstream of the Jinghong dam should prepare for a sharp dip in water levels on Monday of up to 1.3 metres.

The National Water Command Centre (NWCC) also issued a warning to provinces along the Mekong River to brace for sharp drops in water levels, as the dam's operator slashed its discharge rate to 1,854 cubic metres (m³) per second, from 2,525m³, on Friday and Saturday.

Water levels along the river, including in Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, depend on the discharge from Xayaburi dam in Laos, the centre said.

Meanwhile, Phakaimat Wiara, vice-president of Chiang Rai's Chamber of Commerce, said boats will still be able to navigate the Mekong at its current depth.

However, since ports in Laos and China are shut due to Covid-19, traffic along this river isn't as bustling as it used to be, she said. Only a handful of barges are travelling back and forth between Thailand and Myanmar, she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

French police in massive manhunt for rifle-toting ex-soldier

LE LARDIN-SAINT-LAZARE, France: A massive manhunt for a former soldier who allegedly fired a hunting rifle at officers responding to a domestic violence dispute overnight in southwest France may last "many more hours", gendarmes said late Sunday.

07:46
World

Canada mourns 215 children after remains found at indigenous school

MONTREAL: Canada flew its flags at half-mast Sunday in mourning for 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of a former boarding school set up more than a century ago to assimilate indigenous peoples.

07:45
Business

ID linkages

Security agencies the Digital Economy and Society Ministry are considering linking users' registration on platforms with their ID cards to combat fake news, illicit content and fraud.

06:30