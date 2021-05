19 Covid fatalities, 5,485 new cases

A woman sits on a chair during the observation period after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Muang district of Nonthaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Health authorities reported 19 new Covid-19 fatalities on Monday and another 5,485 cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,031 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 159,792.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,532 of the new infections were in the general population and 1,953 in prisons.

More details were expected in the regular afternoon briefing.