CP backs govt on alternative vaccines

The CP Group on Monday backed the government's decision to procure alternative Covid-19 vaccines in order to boost the national inoculation programme.

Suphachai Chearavanont, the group's CEO and executive chairman, welcomed the news that Thailand had recently begun to have more choices of Covid-19 vaccines, citing Moderna, which has just been registered for domestic use by the Thai Food and Drug Administration, and SinoPharm, which has been imported by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

"CP Group supports the model that allows official agencies to procure alternative Covid-19 vaccines and lets the private sector distribute them," Mr Suphachai said. "We are facing an emergency and this model can increase the chance for Thais to get to a diversified choice of vaccines and more quickly."

Mr Suphachai said alternative vaccines would also give the authorities more flexibility than they do now, in which they are having to rely on only two choices: AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

He insisted quick access to a choices of vaccine was essential to controlling the spread of Covid-19, so CP hoped the government would follow up on the idea and speedily import even more vaccines to satisfy national demand.

"Speaking as to the role of the private sector, we are happy to use our money to buy the vaccines for our staff without fees, which will help increase the vaccination rate," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sumon Tang Soonthornwiwat, Deputy director of Udon Thani Hospital, revealed that a 58-year-old man who died after receiving the Sinovac vaccine had actually died from acute heart disease.

He sad the man had been a heavy smoker and at high risk of heart disease.